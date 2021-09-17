Microsoft To Launch Office 2021 On Oct 5
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the launch of the consumer version of its productivity suite Office 2021 on October 5. The launch coincides with Microsoft's Windows 11 launch.
- The Office 2021 is also a one-time purchase like its predecessor and is available on Windows and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS.
- Office 2021 caters to those who do not wish to subscribe to Microsoft 365.
- Office 2021 will feature multiple improvements of Office LTSC, a variant for enterprise customers who cannot access the Cloud, TechCrunch reports.
- Other features include accessibility features, dark mode support, and the software will work with both 32- and 64-bit systems out of the box.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.14% at $304.80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga