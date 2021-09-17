 Skip to main content

Microsoft To Launch Office 2021 On Oct 5
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 6:50am   Comments
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFTannounced the launch of the consumer version of its productivity suite Office 2021 on October 5. The launch coincides with Microsoft's Windows 11 launch.
  • The Office 2021 is also a one-time purchase like its predecessor and is available on Windows and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS. 
  • Office 2021 caters to those who do not wish to subscribe to Microsoft 365.
  • Office 2021 will feature multiple improvements of Office LTSC, a variant for enterprise customers who cannot access the Cloud, TechCrunch reports.
  • Other features include accessibility features, dark mode support, and the software will work with both 32- and 64-bit systems out of the box.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.14% at $304.80 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

