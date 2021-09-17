 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SPI Energy's SolarJuice Scoops Volume Order From US Retailer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 5:42am   Comments
Share:
SPI Energy's SolarJuice Scoops Volume Order From US Retailer
  • SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) subsidiary SolarJuice Co, Ltd won a volume order for Solar4America solar products from a home improvement retailer with over 300 stores across the U.S.
  • The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
  • SPI expects to begin delivering the orders in early 2022. 
  • Price Action: SPI shares traded higher by 4.60% at $5.69 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPI)

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
General Motors Stock Surges Through Resistance, Options Traders Place Massive Bets
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
EV Pickup Truck War Heats Up With This New Prototype
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com