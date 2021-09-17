SPI Energy's SolarJuice Scoops Volume Order From US Retailer
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) subsidiary SolarJuice Co, Ltd won a volume order for Solar4America solar products from a home improvement retailer with over 300 stores across the U.S.
- The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
- SPI expects to begin delivering the orders in early 2022.
- Price Action: SPI shares traded higher by 4.60% at $5.69 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
