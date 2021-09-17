Twitter Super Follows Off To A Slow Start, With Just $6,600 Grosses In US, Canada In 2 Weeks

Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) recently-added feature Super Follows for creators has contributed a measly $6,000 in U.S. iOS revenue since its launch earlier this month, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing app intelligence data provided by Sensor Tower.

What Happened: In Canada, the number came in at an even meager $600, as per Sensor Tower.

The new feature got off to a slow start after it went live on Sept. 1. The feature was first announced during the social media company’s Analyst Day event in February.

Twitter relies mostly on advertising for generating revenue and initiatives like Super Follows are an attempt to diversify and draw more engagement with a subscription model.

The social media company is also allowing creators to charge for access to their live events with Ticketed Spaces. Outside the U.S., Twitter has begun testing a premium product for power users, called Twitter Blue.

See Also: Twitter Debuts Subscription Service With New Exclusive Features

Why It Matters: Twitter is attempting to leverage the growing creator economy — allowing content creators to build a following and generate revenue through subscriptions— which in turn could lower its dependence on advertisements or brand deals.

Super Follows allows content creators —musicians, artists, comedians, influencers, writers, gamers or others — to set a monthly subscription price of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 to provide fans with access to bonus, “behind-the-scenes” content of their choosing, a concept popularized by Patreon. This could be done via extra tweets, Q&As and other interactions with subscribers.

Twitter has fewer than 100 creators in total who have access to Super Follows, TechCrunch noted.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.73% higher at $62.29 on Thursday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.