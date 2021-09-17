 Skip to main content

Instagram Head Draws Ire After Making Awkward Comparison Between Social Media And Car Accidents
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) photo and video sharing app Instagram boss Adam Mosseri is under social media fire after he compared the value of social networks similar to that of cars.

What Happened: Mosseri’s comments comparing Instagram to cars was in response to Recode Media podcast host Peter Kafka’s question on a Wall Street Journal story that claimed the social media app can be of harm to its teenage users.

Instagram’s boss drew an analogy with the automobile industry — which he said creates more value than it destroys despite the number of accidents every year — when asked if the social media service should be pulled or restricted if there’s a chance it could really harm people in the same way that cigarettes do.

“Anything that is going to be used at scale is going to have positive and negative outcomes. Cars have positive and negative outcomes,” Mosseri said.

The comments drew ire on Twitter, with one user drawing Mosseri’s attention to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulation for cars and another shocked over the fact the executive’s belief that social media does more good than harm.

Later, Mosseri engaged with various Twitter users and also tweeted to say way more than one data point is required to assess whether Instagram does more harm than good and there is no simple black and white answer. He added that headline culture is exhausting and social media has contributed to it.

Why It Matters: A WSJ report earlier this week noted that Facebook has repeatedly found its Instagram app is harmful to a number of teenagers, especially girls.

See Also: Facebook Internally Acknowledges How Instagram Is Harming Teens While Discrediting Claims In Public

The report made U.S. lawmakers demand answers from Facebook about how its services impact the mental health of teens and children. Some lawmakers are also of the view the company should abandon its plans to launch a kids' version of Instagram.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.23% lower at $373.06 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Mosseri Instagram social mediaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

