 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Etsy And American Airlines Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as stocks continue September weakness. Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which has added to economic concerns while investors continue to weigh uncertainty related to the COVID-19 Delta variant and Fed tapering policy.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.17% to $447.14
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.07% to $378.31
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.19% to $348.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Thursday.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Sell-offs in casino stocks Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NASDAQ: LVS) and Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) continued on Thursday on concerns over a coming revision to the gaming laws in Macau… Read More

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares traded lower by 0.27% on Thursday after the company held its long-awaited investor day event on Wednesday… Read More

Crocs, Inc (NASDAQ: CROX), GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have developed inside bar patterns on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + APTV)

American Airlines Group's Debt Overview
GOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Airlines Group
Mesa Air Group August Block Hours Up 73.4% Year-Over-Year
Expert Ratings For Aptiv
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com