10 Highest Paid YouTube Content Creators

YouTube announced recently that it passed the two million creator monetization milestone. The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned video platform launched the YouTube Partner Program 14 years ago.

YouTube offers 10 different monetization features and has paid out $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

“Now, more than two million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said.

Here is a look at the top 10 earners on YouTube.

1. Ryan Kaji: The well-known children’s YouTube channel of Ryan’s World helped Ryan Kaji make $29.5 million in 2020. Ryan’s World has more than 30.5 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for posting unboxing, DIY science experiments and toy reviews.

The success of the channel has led to other media deals for Kaji and also a strong brand licensing deal including toys found at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Ryan’s World was also the first YouTuber to have a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float, one that was based on his superhero alter ego.

2. Mr. Beast: Jimmy Donaldson is well known on YouTube as Mr. Beast. The man behind the show has launched several successful YouTube channels with the original and most successful Mr. Beast channel having 69.4 million subscribers and ranks 11th for all YouTube channels in terms of subscribers. Mr. Beast earned $24 million in 2020 with over three billion views.

3. Dude Perfect: With 56.7 million subscribers, Dude Perfect ranks in the top 20 for most subscribers on the YouTube platform. The group of five guys perform trick shots, have battles and post content for their loyal fans around the world. The team earned $23 million from YouTube in 2020 and has landed some successful brand sponsorships, media deals and a national tour.

4. Rhett and Link: Popular YouTubers Rhett and Link earned $20 million in 2020 with their popular Good Mythical Morning show. The show has 17.2 million subscribers that follow Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln Neal III with daily videos featuring taste tests, product reviews and challenges.

5. Markiplier: Popular YouTuber Mark Fischbach earned $19.5 million from the video platform in 2020 from his Markiplier video. For over eight years, Fischbach has posted video game content that has been enjoyed by viewers. The Markiplier channel has 29.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

6. Preston Arsement: Playing Minecraft, the popular game now owned by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), has turned into a lucrative business for Preston Arsement, whose Preston channel on YouTube helped him earn $19 million in 2020. Arsement now plays other games like Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) owned Roblox. The Preston channel has more than 17 million subscribers.

7. Nastya: The YouTube channel Like Nastya helped earn Anastasia Radzinskaya $18.5 million in 2020. The channel is offered in multiple languages and had more than 39 billion views worldwide in 2020. With 76.7 million subscribers, Like Nastya also ranks as one of the 10 most subscribed to channels on YouTube. The channel follows Nastya who features unboxing, toy reviews and videos of her daily activities.

8. Blippi: If you’re a parent, there’s a good chance you’ve watched some Blippi content on YouTube. The channel has 13.5 million subscribers and is geared towards a younger audience. Blippi, whose real name is Stevin John, earned $17 million in 2020.

Blippi’s channel has been around since 2014 and continues to be a top performer in the kids content category. A full range of Blippi merchandise has also helped the channel gain brand awareness.

9. David Dobrik: With earnings of $15.5 million in 2020, David Dobrik is one of the top earners on YouTube. Dobrik has 18.3 million subscribers on YouTube. The account features vlogs and funny videos. Dobrik launched an apparel brand called Clickbait for his followers.

10. Jeffree Star: With earnings of $15 million, Jeffree Star ranks 10th on the list. Star had more than 600 million views on YouTube from June 2019 to June 2020.

Star has 16.3 million subscribers on YouTube who tune in for his makeup tutorials and other videos from the popular account. Star has grown a line of products based on his success on YouTube.

Photo: YouTube screenshot of Ryan Kaji channel