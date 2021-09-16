 Skip to main content

Why Auddia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are trading higher after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $9 price target.

Auddia is currently up 21.65% to a price of $3.09. The stock's volume is currently 2.51 million, which is roughly 321.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 781.28 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.3 and as low as $2.21.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

