Why Avis Budget's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are trading higher after B of A securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $90 to $125.
Avis Budget Group stock is trading up 10.51% to a price of $99.46. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.02 million, about 161.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.87 million.
The 50-day moving average price of Avis Budget Gr's stock was $84.49 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $97.16 and a low of $25.54 in the past 52 weeks.
Latest Ratings for CAR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
