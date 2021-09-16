Modine Manufacturing Creates Electric Vehicle Business Unit
- Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) is establishing a separate business unit to focus exclusively on thermal management systems for electric vehicles.
- The company plans to name a dedicated leader to this group and invest in the people and technology to support the fast-developing market.
- Modine currently produces complete electric vehicle heat exchange systems that regulate powertrain temperatures within optimal ranges under all operating conditions.
- Modine's products are suited for transit and school buses, specialty vehicles, and trucks, including those used for last-mile delivery.
- Price Action: MOD shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $11.43 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.