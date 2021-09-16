H3RO3S Closes an Oversubscribed Seed and Private Round

H3RO3S, the world's first real-life play-to-earn platform, today announced it had closed an oversubscribed seed and private round of funding. CEO Gregory Crous shared, the initial response to the project has been overwhelming. Both, the seed and private rounds were oversubscribed. Early investors in the project include Gains Associates, CSP DAO, Carl Runefelt and Evan Luthra, amongst others.

Built primarily for university students, H3RO3S allows users to post and apply for jobs. The peer-to-peer platform uses an AI-driven talent-based matching system to connect users. Once users complete tasks, they receive tokens that can be redeemed by posting jobs or purchasing products from the companies listed on H3RO3S. In order to leverage the targeted affiliate companies, H3RO3S aims to build its community with 100,000 registered users initially.

With H3RO3S, we want to give the power back in the hands of the students to work, earn, and spend seamlessly. The aim is also to leverage big data and create a cohesive affiliate marketing environment across universities, stated Evan Luthra, leading blockchain expert, angel investor, and advisor - H3RO3S.

H3RO3S is the first P2P platform in the world to introduce crypto payments for its users. H3RO3S's #1 goal is to be represented in all universities, while the long-term vision is to connect students with local brands and companies to revolutionize the traditional marketing system.