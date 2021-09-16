 Skip to main content

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $120 to $95.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery noted 'Beyond is an early leader in plant-based meat, but we believe its current all-channel retail momentum lags consensus expectations, and our foodservice estimates may be high, too.'

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well.

Beyond Meat's stock was trading about 5.6% lower at $104.58 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 221 and a 52-week low of $99.86.

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Piper SandlerDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Sep 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Aug 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

