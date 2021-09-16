 Skip to main content

Alkaline Water Eyes E-Commerce Expansion
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTERhas entered into an agreement with an E-Commerce agency specializing in managing retailers' digital marketplaces.
  • The partnership will be managed by Alkaline Water's new Director of E-Commerce, Chris Pitman.
  • In his new role at Alkaline88, Pitman will manage overall strategy, on-platform marketing and advertising, e-commerce specific content and optimization, and supply chain efficiency.
  • Alkaline Water cited an eMarketer report that food and beverage was by far the fastest-growing e-commerce category in the U.S. in 2020 and forecasts 151.5 million U.S. digital grocery buyers by 2024 vs. 92.3 million in 2019.
  • Price Action: WTER shares are trading lower by 4.27% at $1.57 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

