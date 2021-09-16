Ford Devotes $250M, 450 Workers On F-150 Lightning EV Truck
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) spent $250 million to expand its new factory producing the battery-powered F-150 Lightning to tap the demand surge.
- The F-Series truck’s gasoline version has been the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. and is Ford’s biggest moneymaker, Bloomberg reports.
- The automaker is boosting annual capacity to 80,000 units and hiring 450 workers for its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, Rawsonville Components Plant.
- Ford said it already has more than 150,000 reservations for Lightning, which faces competition from Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford-backed Rivian Automotive Inc’s R1T, which is due to go on sale this month.
- Ford has started pre-production of the Lightning trucks. The truck will be available by spring 2022, starting at about $40,000.
- Ford’s expansion of the Rouge EV center is in addition to the $700 million it invested in building the facility.
- Price Action: F shares traded higher by 2.15% at $13.50 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.