 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Devotes $250M, 450 Workers On F-150 Lightning EV Truck
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Devotes $250M, 450 Workers On F-150 Lightning EV Truck
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: Fspent $250 million to expand its new factory producing the battery-powered F-150 Lightning to tap the demand surge.
  • The F-Series truck’s gasoline version has been the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. and is Ford’s biggest moneymaker, Bloomberg reports.
  • The automaker is boosting annual capacity to 80,000 units and hiring 450 workers for its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, Rawsonville Components Plant.
  • Ford said it already has more than 150,000 reservations for Lightning, which faces competition from Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford-backed Rivian Automotive Inc’s R1T, which is due to go on sale this month. 
  • Ford has started pre-production of the Lightning trucks. The truck will be available by spring 2022, starting at about $40,000.
  • Ford’s expansion of the Rouge EV center is in addition to the $700 million it invested in building the facility.
  • Price Action: F shares traded higher by 2.15% at $13.50 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
What Is The Smart Money Doing With Ford Motor?
Tesla Autopilot Probe Expands As NHTSA Asks Other Automakers For Data
GM Tells Bolt EV Owners To Park 50-Feet Away From Other Cars To Reduce Risk Of Fire Spreading
Rivian For The Win: Electric Vehicle Maker Targets $8B IPO Windfall
Amazon-Backed Rivian To Raise $5B To $8B In Planned IPO: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com