Why Arqit Quantum Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is trading significantly higher Thursday amid increased volatility after the company announced it signed a "Technology Alliance Partner Connect" agreement with Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.

The companies said they plan to explore how network providers can apply quantum secure key-exchange mechanisms to limit interruptions and improve business resiliency.

“We are delighted to partner with Juniper to demonstrate how QuantumCloud™ can address the quantum security threats to networks and make networking technology safer and more secure," said David Williams, chairman and CEO of Arqit Quantum.

Arqit Quantum supplies a unique quantum encryption platform that makes the communication links of any networked device secure against multiple forms of attacks.

ARQQ Price Action: Arqit Quantum was halted for volatility during trading today.

The stock was up 17.5% at $16.70 at time of publication.