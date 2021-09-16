Google Cloud Undergoes Technical Leadership Restructuring To Gain Market Share From Amazon, Microsoft: CNBC
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has made multiple changes in technical leadership to gain higher market share from rivals, CNBC reports as per internal email.
- Google Cloud's market share expanded from 7% in Q4 2018 when Kurian took over to 10% in Q2 2021. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) led with a 33% share, followed by Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) at 20%.
- Brad Calder will replace Eyal Manor, who led engineering and essential Cloud products, including Anthos, for five years. Calder will also oversee security and data analytics in a more expansive role than Manor.
- Google veteran Manor will look for another role within the company. Calder will report to Kurian.
- Manor's departure will also create an opening for a new leader to run the company's Application Modernization Platform (AMP).
- Manor is at least the third VP to exit the Cloud unit in recent months.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.35% at $2,894.01 on the last check Thursday.
