Molson Coors' Topo Chico Hard Seltzer To Expand Nationwide Distribution In 2022
- Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) has announced that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will officially expand product distribution nationwide beginning January 2022.
- Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is made with minerals and natural flavors and is available in a four-flavor variety pack, Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango.
- It also comes in 24 oz singles including Strawberry Guava and Tangy Lemon Lime, and one, 16oz single can in Strawberry Guava.
