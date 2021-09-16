 Skip to main content

Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center
  • Commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMShas opened its new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China.
  • The APOC will be a hub for the company's supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management, and quality functions.
  • ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu will oversee APOC operations.
  • "To support our aggressive growth plans, we fully expect APOC to exceed 100 employees by the end of the year," said CEO James Taylor.
  • ELMS plans to begin producing its Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV at its Mishawaka, Indiana production facility later this month.  
  • Price Action: ELMS shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $7.68 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

