 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Plans Beauty Extravaganza To Target Early Holiday Shoppers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Plans Beauty Extravaganza To Target Early Holiday Shoppers
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) aims to organize a beauty products event in October to lure early holiday shoppers, CNBC reports.
  • Amazon is planning October 4- October 25 as per the slide deck sent to beauty brands and consulting firms, challenging Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMUY) - owned Sephora.
  • The Holiday Beauty Haul event will feature multiple product types, including fragrance, men’s grooming, and winter skincare.
  • The report says that Amazon has been eyeing a bigger pie of the global beauty market worth $500 billion in annual sales. 
  • CNBC quoted a report that online makeup sales surged 40% in 2020 year-on-year, while sales of “self-care” items like shampoo, face wash products, and lotions climbed 59% Y/Y.
  • U.S. online purchases during November and December surged 32.2% Y/Y to $188.2 billion, the report said, citing Adobe Analytics.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.24% at $3468.61 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

PepsiCo Makes Environmentally Friendly Pledge: What You Need To Know
Elon Musk's SpaceX Successfully Launches All-Civilian Crew Into Space, Inspiration4 Reaches Orbit
5 Big Tech Regulatory Risks To Watch
Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive As Finance Chief
Rivian For The Win: Electric Vehicle Maker Targets $8B IPO Windfall
Amazon-Backed Rivian To Raise $5B To $8B In Planned IPO: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com