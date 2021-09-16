Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.

The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday.

Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Palantir has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

The company makes products for human-driven analysis of real-world data.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.14% at $28.20 at time of publication.

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.