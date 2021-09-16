Remakes Planned For 'The Bodyguard,' Disney's 'Flight Of The Navigator'

Hollywood's mantra appears to be "everything old is new again," as a pair of studios announced plans for high-profile remakes of popular films from decades past.

And I Will Always Love You: The 1992 “The Bodyguard” is getting a reboot via AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. Variety reported Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” will write the new screenplay based on the Kevin Costner-Whitney Houston hit film.

The planned remake of “The Bodyguard” has been a long-gestating endeavor — word of a new version first percolated in 2011. Lawrence Kasdan, who was the writer-producer of the original version, is co-producing the remake. No casting announcements have been made in connection with the film.

Up, Up And Away: Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) announced a remake of its 1986 science-fiction film “Flight of the Navigator” for the Disney+ streaming service. Bryce Dallas Howard will produce and make her feature film directing debut with this production. The star of the “Jurassic World” trilogy had previously directed the documentary “Dads” and episodes of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” as well as short films.

“Flight of the Navigator” was notable as one of the first Hollywood feature films to employ CGI effects. Disney first announced remake plans in 2009, but the project stalled repeatedly over the years. The new version will change the central character of the 12-year-old abducted to a girl; no casting was announced and it's not certain if Howard will also be part of the new film’s cast.

Gee, Officer Krupke: Another remake has attracted attention this week: a new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story” went online Sept. 15.

The film, from Disney’s 20th Century Studios, had been in development since 2014 and was shot in 2019 for a December 2020 release, but was postponed when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of theaters and is now scheduled for a Dec. 10 premiere.