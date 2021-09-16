4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tuesday Morning

The Trade: Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) COO Marc Katz acquired a total of 1884104 shares at an average price of $1.71. To acquire these shares, it cost $256,725.00.

What’s Happening: Tuesday Morning recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

What Tuesday Morning Does: Tuesday Morning Corp is a retail chain company. It specializes in both domestic and international closeouts of medium to high-end name brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal decor.

OpGen

The Trade: OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Chief Operating Officer Johannes Bacher acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of $3.07. The insider spent $15,350.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: OpGen recently reported clinical data from an investigator-initiated and driven prospective randomized controlled multicenter study.

What OpGen Does: OpGen is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease.

Nabriva Therapeutics

The Trade: Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Chief Executive Officer Theodore Schroeder acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $1.13. To acquire these shares, it cost $56,500.00.

What’s Happening: Nabriva Therapeutics recently entered an agreement with Vizient to offer Xenleta as a contracted product to Vizient's Pharmacy Network Program.

What Nabriva Therapeutics Does: Nabriva Therapeutics PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.

ARC Document Solutions

The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 27371 shares at an average price of $2.62. To acquire these shares, it cost $71,707.66.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 76% since the start of the year.

What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.