Diversey Plans To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 5:40am   Comments
Diversey Plans To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering
  • Cleaning and hygiene products provider Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) subsidiary, Diamond (BC) B.V. has priced the private placement of $500.0 million of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029.
  • The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2021. The Notes will be issued under an indenture to be entered into upon the closing of the offering.
  • Diversey intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness and for working capital purposes.
  • The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per year, payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022. The Notes will mature on October 1, 2029.
  • Price Action: DSEY shares closed lower by 0.70% at $15.63 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

