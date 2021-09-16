Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising slightly to 315,000 for the September 11 week from 310,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index, which slowed 2.5 points to a reading of 19.4 in August, is expected to decline slightly to 19.2 in September.
- Data on retail sales for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a weak July reading showing a broad decline, analysts expect retail sales for August slipping 0.8%.
- Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.5% in July following June's 0.8% increase.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets