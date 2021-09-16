Apple Quietly Pulls-Off Top iPhone SE Variant From Online Store

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has quietly stopped selling the high-end iPhone SE variant in the aftermath of the key product launches earlier this wee from its online store.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based Apple is no longer listing the iPhone SE’s 256GB variant on its online store but continues to sell the 64GB and 128GB options.

Photo: Screenshot of the online Apple Store

The available variants - 64GB and 128GB — are still priced at $399 and $449, respectively. The 256GB iPhone SE had previously been available for $549. The news was first reported by 9to5Mac.

Why It Matters: Apple's move is fuelling speculations that the tech giant could launch a new iPhone SE line in early 2022, as earlier stated by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per MacRumors, this could be the reason why the company is ramping down production and shifting its efforts toward the so-called iPhone SE 3.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.61% higher at $149.03 on Wednesday.

