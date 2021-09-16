GM Tells Bolt EV Owners To Park 50-Feet Away From Other Cars To Reduce Risk Of Fire Spreading

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is now advising some Chevy Bolt owners to not park their electric cars within 50 feet of other vehicles to lower the risk of a potential fire, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

What Happened: The fresh warning comes in addition to an already announced massive recall to replace defective battery modules that will cost the automaker a whopping $1.8 billion.

As per the Bloomberg report, GM unit ​​Chevrolet will soon inform Bolt owners who are concerned about parking in public places that it recommends keeping 50 feet from other cars in garages and lots.

The company’s website as of now guides owners to park the vehicles outside immediately after charging and to not leave the vehicles charging indoors overnight.

The company also has specifically asked owners to charge the batteries up to 90%.

Why It Matters: As per Bloomberg, the Detroit-based automaker has confirmed 10 fires. GM has already said it is recalling all of the roughly 142,000 Bolts sold since 2016 because the battery can catch on fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has found 13 fires in Bolts, which the automaker has not confirmed.

Price Action: GM shares closed 2.13% at $51.82 on Wednesday. The shares have climbed about 28% so far this year, trailing rival Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) 55.2% gain.

Photo: Courtesy of Chevrolet