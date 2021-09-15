 Skip to main content

Walgreens And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday, following Tuesday's sell-off. U.S. indices fell Tuesday despite better-than-expected inflation data.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.84% to $447.88
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.74% to $378.05
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.68% to $348.82

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Chevron Corporation (NASDAQ: CVX) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Wednesday.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Globalstar Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) shares are trading higher Wednesday, possibly bouncing back after the stock saw a strong down day on Tuesday after the company did not receive a partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)... Read More

Nicki Minaj seems to have hit a few off-key notes with a recent tweet regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing criticism from the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci... Read More

A recent analysis suggests that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is about to take off once again after overcoming a bearish phase by crossing through a critical resistance... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

