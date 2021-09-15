Why SoFi Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading higher after Mizuho initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.

SoFi Technologies is currently up 5.48% to a price of $15.29. The stock's volume is currently 21.41 million, which is roughly 106.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.16 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $15.45 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.95 and as low as $13.56.

