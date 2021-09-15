Why Sage Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received Fast Track Designation for SAGE-718 or the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Sage Therapeutics is currently up 3.42% to a price of $45.09. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 393.70 thousand, about 67.2% of its recent 30-day volume average of 585.88 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Sage Therapeutics's stock was $45.56 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $98.39 and a low of $39.77 in the past 52 weeks.

