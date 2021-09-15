 Skip to main content

Why Citrix Systems' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report titled 'Citrix Explores Potential Sale After 2021 Stock Tumble.'

Citrix Systems' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 3.04% to a price of $112.91. The stock's volume is currently 1.71 million, which is roughly 93.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.83 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $107.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $146.94 and as low as $94.66.

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

