Why Citrix Systems' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report titled 'Citrix Explores Potential Sale After 2021 Stock Tumble.'

Citrix Systems' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 3.04% to a price of $112.91. The stock's volume is currently 1.71 million, which is roughly 93.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.83 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $107.14 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $146.94 and as low as $94.66.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.