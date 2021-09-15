 Skip to main content

ADM Launches Flavor Production Facility In China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADMhas unveiled ADM Food Technology Co Ltd, a fully automated flavor production facility in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China.
  • The new facility features the latest in automated flavor lines with advanced dosing technology and technologies to ensure efficient management of complex processes.
  • The facility also has labs dedicated to flavor production, taste design, and product development.
  • The 27,000+ square meter flavor production facility in Pinghu will serve as ADM's flavor supply hub in APAC (Asia-Pacific).
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $62.28 on the last check on Wednesday.

