Calavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive As Finance Chief
- Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has appointed Mariela Matute as the Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021.
- Mariela had previously served as the CFO of the business-to-business (B2B) division at Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Recently, James Gibson retired as the company's CEO, and Steven Hollister assumed the role of Interim CEO. In addition to his role of Interim CEO, Hollister also took the role of interim CFO.
- Price Action: CVGW shares are trading lower by 4.11% at $34.33 on the last check Wednesday.
