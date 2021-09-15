Philip Morris Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
- Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 4.2% to an annualized rate of $5.00 per share.
- The new quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.20 per share, is payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2021.
- Price Action: PM shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $103.75 on the last check Wednesday.
