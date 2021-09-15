 Skip to main content

Philip Morris Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMhas increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 4.2% to an annualized rate of $5.00 per share.
  • The new quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.20 per share, is payable on October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: PM shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $103.75 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

