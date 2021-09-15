 Skip to main content

Wells Fargo Forges Multi Cloud Partnership With Microsoft, Google
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Wells Fargo Forges Multi Cloud Partnership With Microsoft, Google
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFCcollaborated with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.
  • Wells Fargo and Microsoft will partner to use critical data and analytics services to accelerate Wells Fargo's digital transformation. Google Cloud will drive advanced workloads and complex artificial intelligence and data solutions.
  • Price Action: WFC shares closed higher by 1.24% at $46.64 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

