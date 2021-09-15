Wells Fargo Forges Multi Cloud Partnership With Microsoft, Google
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) collaborated with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.
- Wells Fargo and Microsoft will partner to use critical data and analytics services to accelerate Wells Fargo's digital transformation. Google Cloud will drive advanced workloads and complex artificial intelligence and data solutions.
- Price Action: WFC shares closed higher by 1.24% at $46.64 on the last check Wednesday.
