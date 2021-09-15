 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How You Can Invest In Elon Musk's SpaceX Before The Company Goes Public
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How You Can Invest In Elon Musk's SpaceX Before The Company Goes Public

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday night in what will be the first all-civilian crew to be sent to space. The three-day Inspiration4 mission aims to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

How To Invest: Although SpaceX is not yet a publicly-traded company, here are a few ways investors can indirectly invest in the space exploration company.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) invested in SpaceX in 2015. The tech giant invested $1 billion in a joint venture with Fidelity.

At that time the company was valued at $10 billion. There is no evidence that suggests Alphabet has sold its share of the 10% stake it acquired with Fidelity. Based on a February 2021 private market valuation, SpaceX is currently valued around $74 billion. 

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, also owns a stake in SpaceX. According to numbers updated on Aug. 31, 2021, the Baillie Gifford Trust owns a 2% stake in SpaceX. It also owns a 3.7% stake in Tesla. 

Flight Details: The flight will mark SpaceX's 125th Falcon 9 launch and its 23rd launch in 2021. The flight will be the fourth crewed mission for SpaceX, but it's the first to carry private citizens to space.

Related Link: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 4 Civilians Into Space Today In Its First-Such Mission And Netflix Is Running A Special Livestream

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. ET Wednesday night. The event will be streamed live here.

Photo: Steven Straiton from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'Alter Ego' Reality Singing Show: Roblox And The Metaverse Meets 'The Voice' In Fox's Singing Competition
Amazon-Backed Rivian To Raise $5B To $8B In Planned IPO: Report
Video: Tesla Begins Full Self-Driving Beta Testing In Canada
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
XPeng Launches P5 EV Sedan With Advanced Smart Capabilities, Sub-$25,000 Starting Price
Why This Lucid Group Analyst Says It's Among 'Most Legitimate' EV Startups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Elon Musk Falcon 9 Google space SpaceXNews Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com