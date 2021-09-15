General Motors Joint Venture Admits Building Auto Chips: Reuters
- General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) Chinese joint venture SGMW admitted developing its own auto computing chips since 2018, Reuters reports.
- The joint venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group aims to increase locally sourced chips in the next five years.
- SGMW would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers to improve the quality and economy of its chips. The auto chip crisis has compelled multiple automakers to slash their production.
- SGMW is also developing battery-swapping stations for its micro electric vehicles.
- U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries disclosed doubling its auto chip output and an additional $6 billion investment on production capacity expansion as per Nikkei Asia reports.
- Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 2.15% at $51.83 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.