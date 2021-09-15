 Skip to main content

Trimble Partners With Procter & Gamble To Improve Transportation Procurement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMBentered a new strategic relationship with Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to enhance how shippers and carriers partner during the transportation procurement process. 
  • The partnership will transform an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform from Trimble to complement its existing supply chain-focused solutions.
  • Procter & Gamble will inform the creation of a dynamic platform focusing on optimizing the procurement of transportation capacity, creating closer shipper and carrier relationships, and helping each find the right partners.
  • The platform will also expedite the contracting and onboarding process to improve the velocity of business transactions.
  • Price Action: TRMB shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $91.81 on the last check Wednesday.

