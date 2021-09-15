 Skip to main content

PEP TG Investments To Sell 3M Shares In Callaway Golf
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
PEP TG Investments To Sell 3M Shares In Callaway Golf
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) has announced the proposed public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock by PEP TG Investments LP.
  • The selling stockholder expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 0.45 million additional shares.
  • Callaway will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • Price Action: ELY shares are trading higher by 5.92% at $28.70 on the last check Wednesday.

