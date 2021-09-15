EHang, HELI-EASTERN Partner For Urban Air Mobility Operations
- EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has formed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation (HELI-EASTERN). This partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility (UAM) operations in Shenzhen, China's designated integrated airspace for helicopters and autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs).
- HELI-EASTERN is a low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
- The parties plan to establish a pilot project for the urban integrated airspace of helicopters and AAVs and build a low-altitude UAM operation management system.
- Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $24.32 on the last check Wednesday.
