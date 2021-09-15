Esports Entertainment Partners With Square On Retail Integration Software
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc's (NASDAQ: GMBL) ggCircuit business has partnered with the point of sale and payment processing provider Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
- The parties will create ggLeap, a premium esports center management software that will allow players to pay on-screen with a credit card through a QR code.
- The company expects the complete integration of ggLeap to take place in September.
- "Players will now have the ability to purchase digital items, physical products, and gaming hours directly from their computers with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.
- ggLeap's first version is supported in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $7.94 on the last check Wednesday.
