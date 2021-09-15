Video: Tesla Begins Full Self-Driving Beta Testing In Canada

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working to make its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driving software fully autonomous. The company believes ultimately cameras will be the answer, and recently removed the radar from its Model 3 and Y vehicles, calling the update Tesla Vision.

While Tesla recently rolled out the latest update of the beta software, version 10, it is still expanding testing in many capacities. Now Electrek has shared videos from YouTube showing the self-driving software being used in Canada.

In the short clips, the car seems to be handling the roads in Canada just fine. Making a right turn at a red light and driving down the road with no problem as the driver has his hands off, but near, the wheel.

While Tesla's FSD Beta was seen being used in Ukraine by a hacker, it seems this driver was officially added to the program, expanding Tesla's public testing outside of the U.S.

Photo Self-driving schematic courtesy of Tesla