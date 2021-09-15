 Skip to main content

Microsoft Adds Password Free Option For Users
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Microsoft Adds Password Free Option For Users
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) would now allow users to remove passwords from Microsoft accounts like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Family Safety, Microsoft Edge, and more.
  • Microsoft had launched passwordless authentication for commercial users in March.
  • The users can sign into Microsoft accounts with its Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or an SMS / email verification code from today.
  • Users need to install Microsoft Authenticator mobile app and link to their personal Microsoft Account. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.86 at $302.33 on the last check Wednesday.

