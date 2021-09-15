Microsoft Adds Password Free Option For Users
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) would now allow users to remove passwords from Microsoft accounts like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Family Safety, Microsoft Edge, and more.
- Microsoft had launched passwordless authentication for commercial users in March.
- The users can sign into Microsoft accounts with its Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or an SMS / email verification code from today.
- Users need to install Microsoft Authenticator mobile app and link to their personal Microsoft Account.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.86 at $302.33 on the last check Wednesday.
