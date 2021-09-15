 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Cdk Global Insider Trades $131.39 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Notable Cdk Global Insider Trades $131.39 Thousand In Company Stock

Lee J Brunz, General Counsel And Secretary at Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 13, Lee J Brunz bought 1,447 Cdk Global shares at a price of $20.24 per share, for a total of $29,293. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market at prices ranging from $42.43 to $42.96 to raise a total of $102,096 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Brunz still owns 69,129 shares of the company, worth $2,927,613.

Cdk Global shares are trading up 0.14% at $42.35 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cdk Global's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (CDK)

Understanding CDK Global's Ex-Dividend Date
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
How Does CDK Global's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Lee J BrunzNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com