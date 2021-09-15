 Skip to main content

Digerati Technologies Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series

Digerati  
September 15, 2021 11:14am   Comments
SAN ANTONIO, TX (GlobeNewswire) – September 15, 2021 - San Antonio, TX - Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business market, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.  

Digerati Technologies CEO Arthur Smith sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:

  • Seasoned management team with industry experience and proven ability to create shareholder value. 
  • Compelling roll-up strategy in an attractive growth-oriented market and with businesses left unserved by larger industry and financial players. 
  • High recurring revenue and industry low customer churn, a function of its high local touch with its customers. 
  • Favorable fundamental growth outlook with operations based in fast growing population States of Florida and Texas. 

The interview was recorded on September 2, 2021 and is available now on Channelchek. 

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. Digerati has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud.   For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com or follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. 

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Investors

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc. 

 

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull 

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234

