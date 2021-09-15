 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CAE, BETA Technologies Partner For Pilot And Maintenance Training Program
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:
CAE, BETA Technologies Partner For Pilot And Maintenance Training Program
  • CAE Inc (NYSE: CAE) has been selected by BETA Technologies as its partner of choice to design and develop the pilot and maintenance technician training program for ALIA eVTOL aircraft.
  • The new training program will be built from the ground up, parallel with BETA's aircraft certification journey.
  • CAE's Advanced Air Mobility group offers training and operational support solutions to help companies such as BETA certify their eVTOL aircraft, train their pilots and maintainers, and scale standardized AAM operations across global markets.
  • Price Action: CAE shares closed lower by 0.79% at $30.33 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021
CAE Q1 Revenue Surges 37%, Expects Strong Growth In FY22
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com