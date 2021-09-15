46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) jumped 39.4% to close at $9.41 on Tuesday as the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) jumped 30.6% to close at $7.30 after dropping 18% on Monday.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) jumped 26.7% to close at $0.7363 after the company reported a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX to offer its anti-phishing solution throughout North America.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) gained 25.8% to close at $3.95 after the company announced it will acquire additional real estate assets in Argentina for $2.4 million.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 18.7% to settle at $4.83 after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 17.4% to close at $7.21 after declining 20% on Monday.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 17.4% to close at $8.97.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares gained 16.5% to settle at $5.57. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) jumped 15.1% to close at $12.64 after IQVIA announced a collaboration with the company on potential medical support for novel COVID-19 treatment.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 14.8% to settle at $49.37.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares surged 14.6% to close at $6.44 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 13.2% to settle at $7.40 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) surged 12.6% to close at $4.55 as the company received an order to supply four high-powered plasma torches together with ancillary equipment to a client for approximately $6 million. The name of the client, a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore, was not disclosed.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) gained 12.4% to close at $1.18. Matinas BioPharma shares climbed 27% on Monday after the company announced data in the ongoing EnACT trial of MAT2203 for treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 11.9% to close at $7.24. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) rose 10.9% to close at $28.01.
- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) gained 9.2% to close at $11.68. IAC posted monthly metrics for August 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc, in the investor relations section of the IAC website.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped 8.5% to settle at $149.38 following news from the company's Investor Day today. The company also announced it expects Crocs brand to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) surged 8.1% to close at $4.43 after the company announced acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million in stock and cash.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 7.1% to close at $1.80. EyeGate Pharma recently completed target enrollment in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to evaluate PP-001 for the treatment of ocular surface inflammation.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 5.6% to close at $3.00. The company recently announced the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 5.3% to close at $4.38. Gulf Resources said it sees Q3 revenue of $16.2 million to $16.7 million.
Losers
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 39% to close at $10.96 after jumping 52% on Monday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares dipped 38.2% to close at $11.80 after dropping 9% on Monday. The stock has been circulated as a potential short squeeze candidate on social media.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares tumbled 36.8% to close at $6.16 on Tuesday after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) declined 32.7% to close at $4.97 after the company announced preliminary top-line data from the Phase 2/3 study with opaganib showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 25.1% to close at $9.90.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) dropped 23.3% to settle at $1.75 following Apple's fall hardware event. Traders were optimistic about Globalstar working with Apple to implement satellite capabilities to iPhones.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) declined 22.3% to close at $20.76. Cantor Fitzgerald, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $50 price target.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 21.1% to close at $42.78 after the company revised its guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.20 per share. Herbalife updated its full year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share, while adjusted EBITDA is being lowered to a range of $860 million to $910 million.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) fell 18.1% to settle at $56.01 after the company reported proposed offerings of 1.5 million shares common stock and $200 million of convertible senior notes.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 17.2% to close at $3.61.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 17.1% to close at $7.95.
- BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BRP) dipped 16.9% to close at $31.27 as the company reported a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of common stock.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 16.4% to settle at $10.27.
- Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares declined 16% to close at $12.59.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) dropped 15.6% to settle at $7.60.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) declined 14.5% to close at $5.41.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 14% to close at $1.91.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares dropped 13.9% to close at $7.10. Vallon Pharmaceuticals announced the formation of scientific advisory board.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 13.8% to close at $24.48. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 12.5% to close at $20.18.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) declined 11.3% to close at $41.79.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dropped 10.9% to close at $92.25 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) declined 9.8% to close at $38.71 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) fell 6.6% to settle at $21.72 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
