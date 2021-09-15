Live Nation Raises $450M Via Equity Offering At Discount
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) priced 5.2 million shares at $86.90 per share to raise $449.6 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price implies a 2% discount to Live Nation's September 14 closing price of $88.68.
- The offering proceeds will help fund the OCESA Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V. acquisition worth $444 million. The remaining proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: LYV shares closed lower by 0.48% at $88.68 on Tuesday.
