Live Nation Raises $450M Via Equity Offering At Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 5:52am   Comments
  • Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) priced 5.2 million shares at $86.90 per share to raise $449.6 million in a secondary public offering
  • The offer price implies a 2% discount to Live Nation's September 14 closing price of $88.68.
  • The offering proceeds will help fund the OCESA Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V. acquisition worth $444 million. The remaining proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: LYV shares closed lower by 0.48% at $88.68 on Tuesday.

