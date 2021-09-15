Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a strong reading of 43.0 in June, the Empire State index declined to 18.3 in July. Analysts expect the August's reading to recover slightly to 18.6.
- Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are likely to increase a monthly 0.3% in August, while export prices might rise 0.5%.
- Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.5% in August following a 0.9% growth in the previous month.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
