SEC To Publish Its Report On GameStop Short Squeeze Soon, Says Chair Gary Gensler
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 5:43am   Comments
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is close to publishing its report that looks into GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) short squeeze, said the agency’s Chair Gary Gensler.

What Happened: Gensler told lawmakers Tuesday that the report should be out “shortly,” as per a Reuters report

"We are pretty close. It's in front of my fellow commissioners and I assume it will be our shortly," said the SEC chair.

The update on the report comes after Gensler said earlier in May that the SEC would consider new trading rules in the aftermath of the meme-stock episode.

Why It Matters: Investors on the popular Reddit discussion forum r/WallStreetBets have fueled interest in several so-called meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK).

GameStop shares have shot up 957.54% since the year began, while AMC shares have skyrocketed 2131.13% in the same period.

Gensler told the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that the SEC intends to carry out greater regulatory scrutiny of stablecoins and the majority of the tokens listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, which, as per him are in fact securities.

Price Action: On Tuesday, GameStop shares closed nearly 2% lower at $199.24 in regular trading and fell another almost 0.3% in the after-hours session. On the same day, AMC shares declined nearly 8.5% to $47.30 in the regular session and rose 0.17% in the after-hours trading.

Photo: By JJBers on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Gary Gensler Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews SEC Media

