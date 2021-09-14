Cathie Wood Continues To Trim Tesla Stake, Selling Another $66M Worth Of Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further lowered some of its exposure in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), booking profits in the stock as it showed some signs of recovery in the recent days after months of dull performance.

The popular asset management firm sold 88,924 shares — estimated to be worth $66.2 million — in the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday, its third such trade in Tesla in September.

With the latest sales, Ark Invest has trimmed a total of 272,572 shares — estimated to be worth about $200 million — in the Palo Alto, California-based company so far this month.

Tesla shares, which have risen about 1.5% since last week, closed 0.20% higher at $744.49 a share on Tuesday. On a YTD basis, Tesla shares have risen about 2%.

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) to sell shares in Tesla. Ark Invest also owns shares in Tesla via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025.

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 4.3 million shares — worth $3.19 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Tuesday’s trades. No other Ark ETF owns shares in Tesla.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday:

Bought 235,600 shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

(NASDAQ: ZM). Bought 236,373 shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD).

(NASDAQ: HOOD). Sold 30,905 shares in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM).

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla